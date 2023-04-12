96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Check out photos from Carly Pearce’s 100th Opry performance

April 12, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Carly Pearce returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage on April 11 for her 100th performance. 

During the special night, the Opry member treated fans to a performance of her latest number one hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” as well as duets with Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”), The Isaacs (“Easy Going”) and Charles Kelley (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”). Fellow Kentucky native Ricky Skaggs also joined Carly to cover the classic Bill Monroe song “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

Additionally, while backstage, Carly received two plaques: one to commemorate the RIAA certification of her latest Platinum hit, “What He Didn’t Do,” and another for the RIAA-certified three-times Platinum single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Carly’s performance will air on Opry Live on Circle Network Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. CT.

Check out photos from Carly’s milestone night on the Opry’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
12:30am
Worth A ShotElle King/dierks Bentley
12:27am
CruiseFlorida-georgia Line
12:23am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
12:21am
FearlessJackson Dean
12:17am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules