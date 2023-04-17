96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Check out photos from Morgan Wallen’s tour kickoff shows

April 17, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen kicked off the stateside leg of his One Thing At A Time World Tour with back-to-back shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 14 and April 15.

A whopping 39,609 fans saw Morgan’s performance on April 14 at Milwaukee’s MLB American Family Field, as stated in a press release.

“Milwaukee, I reckon we call that a successful trip,” the “You Proof” singer wrote on Instagram with photos from both shows.

Morgan’s next One Thing At A Time World Tour stop is Louisville, Kentucky, on April 20, and two consecutive nights in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 22 and April 23. 

One Thing At A Time is Morgan’s third full-length album. The 36-song record, which dropped in March, includes the hit singles “Last Night,” “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know” and the title track, which is approaching the top 10 on the country charts.

For a full list of tour dates and to get tickets to Morgan’s upcoming shows, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
3:13am
Til You CantCody Johnson
3:10am
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
3:07am
Singles You UpJordan Davis
3:04am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
3:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
3

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
4

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani Hit The CMT Stage Together
5

Construction Has Begun for Lubbock’s Dave & Buster’s