Check out photos from Morgan Wallen’s tour kickoff shows

Morgan Wallen kicked off the stateside leg of his One Thing At A Time World Tour with back-to-back shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 14 and April 15.

A whopping 39,609 fans saw Morgan’s performance on April 14 at Milwaukee’s MLB American Family Field, as stated in a press release.

“Milwaukee, I reckon we call that a successful trip,” the “You Proof” singer wrote on Instagram with photos from both shows.

Morgan’s next One Thing At A Time World Tour stop is Louisville, Kentucky, on April 20, and two consecutive nights in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 22 and April 23.

One Thing At A Time is Morgan’s third full-length album. The 36-song record, which dropped in March, includes the hit singles “Last Night,” “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know” and the title track, which is approaching the top 10 on the country charts.

For a full list of tour dates and to get tickets to Morgan’s upcoming shows, visit his website.

