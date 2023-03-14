96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Check out the first round of performers at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

March 14, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

The first round of performers for the 2023 CMT Music Awards has been revealed.

Blake SheltonCarly PearceCody JohnsonKeith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are slated to perform, alongside earlier-announced superstars Carrie Underwood, co-host Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown

Additional performers and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming is also available on Paramount+.

View the full list of nominees and vote for your favorite artists now at the 2023 CMT Music Awards voting page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Night TrainJason Aldean
3:44am
One Thing At A TimeMorgan Wallen
3:39am
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
3:36am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
3:33am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
3:30am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some 'Darker' Songs About Mental Health Struggles
3

Blake Shelton Reveals The Real Reason He's Leaving 'The Voice'
4

March 2023 Events
5

Kissing Device Mimic Real Kisses, Allows Long-Distance Couples To Maintain Intimacy