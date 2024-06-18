Check out the set list for ABC’s CMA Fest special
The countdown is on to the premiere of ABC’s annual CMA Fest special on June 25. But if you’re wondering exactly what the three-hour extravaganza has in store, wait no more.
Here’s the rundown of the performances you can expect from the festival, which took place in Nashville earlier in June:
“Penthouse” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” — Big & Rich and HARDY
“Killin’ Time” — Clint Black and Jon Pardi
“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne
“I Won’t Back Down” — Brothers Osborne
“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” — Luke Bryan
“Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” — Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis
“Fearless” — Jackson Dean
“SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)” — HARDY
“Halfway to Hell” — Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
“That’s Texas” — Cody Johnson
“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town
“Sweet Home Alabama” — Lynyrd Skynyrd
“Call Me the Breeze” — Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top
“The Devil I Know” — Ashley McBryde
“Burn It Down” — Parker McCollum
“I’m Not Pretty” — Megan Moroney
“truck on fire” — Carly Pearce
“Pour Me a Drink” — Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“I Got Time” — Brittney Spencer
“Called You By Your Name” — The War and Treaty
“Beautiful as You” — Thomas Rhett
“Messed Up as Me” — Keith Urban
“GO HOME W U” — Keith Urban with Lainey Wilson
“Redneck Woman” — Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBryde
“Hang Tight Honey” — Lainey Wilson
“Where It Ends” — Bailey Zimmerman
You can check out the show, hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde, on June 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
