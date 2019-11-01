Cheer Bear Carrie Underwood hangs out with the Grinch on the final night of the Cry Pretty Tour

ABC/Mark LevineCarrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour is now one for the history books. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee closed out her 2019 trek Thursday night in Detroit, Michigan.

“Aaaaaaandd, that’s a wrap on the #CryPrettyTour360! It’s been a blast and a blessing!” Carrie shared on her socials, along with pictures from the evening. “Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us!”

“I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it!” Carrie added. “How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”

Maddie & Tae and Runaway June joined Carrie on the entire Cry Pretty run, which kicked off May 1.

Carrie did manage to squeeze in some Halloween fun Thursday night, since it was October 31, after all. Carrie herself was in a onesie, going as the pink Care Bear with a rainbow logo, Cheer Bear. Her four-year-old, Isaiah, was the Grinch, dressed in a costume his mom ordered from Etsy, complete with green face and hair makeup Carrie did herself. Ten-month-old Jacob was the Grinch’s dog, Max.

Dad Mike Fisher was masquerading as “Buck Daniels,” sporting a sleeveless Carrie t-shirt that showed off his biceps, a fake mustache, sunglasses, and a hunting hat from his own Catchin’ Deers line.

You can check out the Fishers’ family photo on Instagram.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.