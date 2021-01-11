Cheers! Thomas Rhett announces new tequila brand
ABCThomas Rhett is venturing into the world of libations.
Thomas is teaming up with his cousin, Jeff Worn, to create a new brand of tequila, Dos Primos, which translates to “two cousins” in Spanish.
The blanco tequila is harvested from Blue Agave sourced from Jalisco, Mexico and Los Altos, California, with the flavor described as a blend of herbal, floral and citrus, according to publicity materials.
Thomas and Jeff aren’t the only familial bond embedded in the product. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux near Arandas, Mexico by third generation master distiller Rodolfo González, a skill handed down to him from his father and grandfather.
“Our decision to create a new tequila brand grew out of just loving being with family. Jeff and I wanted to create a tequila that was expertly crafted and could be enjoyed year-round — regardless of the season or activity — with the people we care about most,” Thomas explains, adding in a tweet that the project is three years in the making. “Dos Primos is all about who we are and what’s important to us,” he adds.
Dos Primos is currently available at retailers in 35 states and will be nationwide soon.
By Cillea Houghton
