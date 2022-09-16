Chef Dave Martin From Top Chef on “The Tequila Diet”

More about:
Chef Dave Martin wrote “The Tequila Diet” after WAY too much pasta in Italy. Chasing after money all his life, he was almost was a dentist. Time to go Beyond the Mic.
Chef Dave Martin wrote “The Tequila Diet” after WAY too much pasta in Italy. Chasing after money all his life, he was almost was a dentist. Time to go Beyond the Mic.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.