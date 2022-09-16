96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chef Dave Martin From Top Chef on “The Tequila Diet”

September 16, 2022 3:46PM CDT
Share
Chef Dave Martin From Top Chef on “The Tequila Diet”

Chef Dave Martin wrote “The Tequila Diet” after WAY too much pasta in Italy. Chasing after money all his life, he was almost was a dentist. Time to go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Author
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Chef
Chef Dave Martin
Cookbook
Culinary Consultant
Dentist
Le Cordon Blue
Lubbock
Pasadena
Philanthropist
Sean Dillon
Tequila Diet
Texas
Top Chef
University of Redlands
Writer