Cheruiyot earns First Team All-American honors Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. – The Texas Tech track and field men wrapped up day one of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships Wednesday evening at Hayward Field.

Meet Coverage

Live Results/Schedule

TV coverage will be provided by ESPN2 and ESPN+, click HERE for broadcast links.

Freshman Ernest Cheruiyot scored the first points of the week for Tech running in the 10k. Running with only one spike with two laps remaining, Cheruiyot clocked in at 28:10.81 to place fourth. The time puts him No. 3 all-time for the Red Raiders.

Caleb Dean put on a show for the Hayward Field crowd running a 48.05 in the semifinals 400m hurdles, easily posting the fastest time of the day. For Dean, the time equaled his lifetime best and Tech record.

Also in that heat was Oskar Edlund as he finished second for the auto qualifier with a time of 49.44.

The 4×100 team of Shawn Brown, Terrence Jones, Jalen Drayden and Antoine Andrews were the first to punch their finals ticket for Friday. The quartet posted a SB time of 36.67, placing second in the heat.

Notables

Trey Wilson III finished his season in the shot put in 18 th throwing 18.76m (61-6 ¾).

throwing 18.76m (61-6 ¾). Shaemar Uter finished 19 th in the 400m with a time of 46.31.

in the 400m with a time of 46.31. Sean Gribble finished 22 nd in the pole vault clearing 5.07m (16-7 ½).

in the pole vault clearing 5.07m (16-7 ½). The men’s 4×400 team did not finish the race as Uter pulled up on the final lap holding the back of his leg.

Up Next

The women begin their first day Wednesday evening beginning with the 4×100 at 5:32 p.m. PT.

Release / Photo provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics