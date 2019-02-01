Join the South Plains District Dental Society for their annual Give Kids a Smile; Children’s Dental Health Fair at the Science Spectrum, Saturday, February 9th from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
This annual health awareness fair is always a huge family hit. Not only will families receive invaluable oral health information and lots of free “toothy” giveaways, but will also have a blast doing it! Best of all, the event and regular Science Spectrum Museum admission are totally *FREE to all children up to age 12. This is a great opportunity for families that may not regularly attend the Science Spectrum to try it out and see all the great family fun and learning that awaits them!
Enjoy These *FREE Activities:
Children’s Dental Health Screenings by a Dentist!
Kids Toothbrush & Dental Health Giveaways!
Lots of Booths with Great Oral Health Information!
Tons of Cool Games and Prizes!
Face Painting & Balloons!
Awesome Door Prizes!
The Tooth Fairy, Tex the Tooth and TTU Mascot Raider Red!
*Children up to age 12 will be admitted FREE to the Science Spectrum Museum from 10:00am until 1:00pm only. (*All children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Regular OMNI Theater rates apply to all individuals.)
Adult Ticket admission to the Science Spectrum Museum: $8.00
A non-profit Museum dedicated to science education.