Children’s Hope’s 2nd Annual Hub City Hangout Car and Truck Show will be held this Friday, June 11th and this Saturday, June 12th, 2021.
What’s better than raising money for children in need while enjoying live music and local food? The chance to win raffles and contests as well as prizes for the best cars and trucks at the 2nd Annual Hub City Hangout Car and Truck Show Fundraiser!
Last year at the first annual Hub City Hangout Benefit, the people of Lubbock came together to raise over $4,000 for Children’s Hope. We are hoping to go even bigger and better this year with the 2nd Annual Hub City Hangout Car and Truck Show Fundraiser! On June 11th and 12th, come out to support Children’s Hope as well as hear live music, grab something to eat from local food trucks, raffles, contests, and prizes for the best cars and trucks.
The response last year for the Hub City Hangout was incredible even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite all this and thanks to our sponsors and the community in and around Lubbock, we were able to raise a grand total of $4,545 to go toward Children’s Hope Residential Services. Those who came out also heard some amazing live and local talent, see cool cars and trucks, eat from local food trucks, and win big from our contests and raffles while helping to raise money for Children’s Hope at a time when the world still seemed entirely upside down. This year, expect even more: more fun, more cars, more food, more prizes, and more money and support raised for Children’s Hope!
