Chocolate-Stuffed Marshmallows for Your S’mores

Stuffed Puffs has come up with the ultimate solution to make your s’mores go above and beyond: chocolate-stuffed marshmallows.

It can be a challenge to make sure the chocolate component of your s’more is melted appropriately, but there is no need to worry about that with these new marshmallows.

No need to buy chocolate bars separate either!

“Just take my money! As someone that has long used chocolate frosting for s’mores, I thought I was alone in my dislike of a hard hunk of chocolate in my s’mores,” an individual said on Instagram.

The new marshmallows will arrive April 28 at Walmart, just in time for your first bonfire of the season.

What do you think of Stuffed Puffs’ new marshmallows? What is your s’mores recipe? Do you do anything different?