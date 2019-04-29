Chris Evans Invites Boy Battling Cancer To Big Movie Premiere
By mudflap
|
Apr 29, 2019 @ 5:37 AM

 

The superhero movie Avengers: Endgame opened over the weekend, and earned $1.2 billion in ticket sales, breaking almost every box office record and making it the biggest movie in the world.

For Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, the movie was big for another reason. He was able to connect with a five-year-old fan named Pipe [PEE-pay] who is battling cancer and bring Pipe to the world premiere of the movie in Los Angeles.

Pipe saw the movie before almost everybody else did and was even able to meet some superheroes on the Avengers team after the movie was over.

Chris Evans made Pipe’s dreams come true. And, because of all the publicity Chris generated, more and more people are stepping up and donating money to help pay for Pipe’s cancer treatment.

