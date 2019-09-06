Chris Janson and Blake Shelton prove they’re “Real Friends” on the title track of Chris’s new album

Warner Music NashvilleChris Janson definitely tapped some Real Friends for his new album of the same name.

Blake Shelton’s featured on the title track, and Chris’s wife, Kelly Roland, co-wrote the song “Hawaii on Me.” She’s featured in the new music video for the track, “Done,” as well.

Chris co-wrote and co-produced all thirteen cuts on his third record, which comes out October 18.

Here’s the complete track listing for Chris Janson’s Real Friends, which opens with his current top-ten hit, “Good Vibes”:

“Good Vibes”

“Check”

“Done”

“Normal People”

“Say About Me”

“Waitin’ on 5”

“Hawaii on Me”

“Mine Does”

“God’s Gotta Be a Good Ole Boy”

“Real Friends” (featuring Blake Shelton)

“Everybody’s Going Through Something”

“Beer Me”

“Country USA”

