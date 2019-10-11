Chris Janson and Ellen DeGeneres will become ‘Real Friends’ with “Good Vibes” later this month

ABC/Image Group LAEllen DeGeneres has built practically her entire career on “Good Vibes,” so it’s only fitting she should hang with Chris Janson.

Chris will perform his top-five single, “Good Vibes,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, October 25. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated hour airs in your area.

That’s exactly one week after Chris’s new album, Real Friends, comes out next Friday.

The Missouri native has one more major TV appearance coming up as well. Catch him during the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. hours of NBC’s Today show on Tuesday, October 22.

