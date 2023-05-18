96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson, Brian Kelley + more to salute military, first responders at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

May 18, 2023 11:45AM CDT
Courtesy of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced the star-studded lineup for the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage.

Featured on the performance bill are Chris JansonBrian Kelley (from Florida Georgia Line), Vince Neil (from Mötley Crüe), Gavin DeGrawSixwire and more. 

The Freedom Friday concert, which salutes military members, police officers, firefighters, first responders and other frontline heroes, will take place on Friday, August 4, at 7 p.m. on the Zyn Main Stage around Nissan Stadium.

Additionally, Ryan GriffinAmerican BlondeJillian CardarelliConnor McCutcheon and Zoee are slated to perform on a separate stage.

The three-day Big Machine Music City Grand Prix happens from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6. View the full schedule and performance lineup at musiccitygp.com.

