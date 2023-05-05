96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson, Dolly Parton and Slash know we can’t be “21 Forever”

May 5, 2023 12:33PM CDT
Share
BMLG Records

Chris Janson, and music icons Dolly Parton and Slash have teamed up for a new collaboration, “21 Forever.”

The track, written by Chris, Tom Douglas and Tommy Cecil, offers a powerful perspective on growing up, and leaving one’s carefree and party-heavy younger days. 

“There’s a time for young and dumb/ For lovers, lines and songs/ You go to bed in the morning/ After you/ stumble in at dawn Had to get my act together/ Learn to appreciate stormy weather/ You can’t be 21 forever,” Chris and Dolly sing in the chorus, while Slash shreds the electric guitar.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that two global icons have joined me for my absolute biggest collaboration to date,” shares Chris. “Dolly and Slash – it doesn’t get any bigger than that! I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. I hope you all enjoy ’21 Forever.’”

Chris’ current single, “All I Need Is You,” is number 35 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

GoldDierks Bentley
3:42pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
3:39pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
3:36pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
3:32pm
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
3:26pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
4

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
5

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour