96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson drops cover of festive favorite, “Holiday Road”

October 27, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of BMLG Records

Chris Janson has released his cover of Lindsey Buckingham‘s 1983 classic “Holiday Road.”

The euphoric tune was produced by Chris and Julian Raymond; it not only features Chris’ signature vocals, but his drumming skills, too.

“I’ve always loved Christmas Vacation, the movie, and this song reminds me of that,” Chris says. “I hopped in to play drums on this track, and I hope everyone loves it!”

You can catch Chris’ performance of “Holiday Road” on Christmas at the Opry, airing Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Chris is currently #13 and ascending the country charts with his “All I Need Is You.” It’s the lead single off The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:36am
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
6:27am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
6:24am
Take My NameParmalee
6:21am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
6:09am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
2

Who Makes A Surprise Visit On SNL?
3

David vs Goliath: Tyler Florence's Journey on Food Network's Hit Show "The Great Food Truck Race"
4

Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon
5

Black Sox Saga: Shoeless Joe's Historic Courtroom Showdown Unveile