Lubbock's Country Leader
Country News
Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Chris Janson, Gary Allan Head to Inn of the Mountain Gods
Nov 15, 2021 @ 5:54pm
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 10: Recording Artist Chris Janson performs during award ceremony at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Musicians On Call)
Dust off your boots and get ready for back-to-back weekends of country music at Inn of the Mountain Gods with party anthem hitmaker Chris Janson and multi-platinum-selling country music renegade Gary Allan. Tickets are now on sale for both Chris Janson’s Nov. 27 and Gary Allan’s Dec. 4 shows.
Chris Janson – Saturday, Nov. 27
One of country music’s hottest young artists is hitting the Inn of the Mountain Gods stage. Breakout star Chris Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the six years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Most recently he took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified hit “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets
to see Chris Janson at Inn of the Mountain Gods start at $35.
Gary Allan – Friday, Dec. 4
Despite his Southern California upbringing, Gary Allan has become a staple of country music with his uniquely emotional brand of honky-tonk grit. Getting his start at the age of 12, Allan has dedicated his life to preserving the traditional country sound, emulating the sounds of country legends such as Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. With eight studio albums under his belt including four No. 1 hits including “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing on but the Radio” and “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” Allan will have concert-goers out of their seat dancing from the moment he steps on stage. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets
for Gary Allan’s Dec. 4 performance start at $35.
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
