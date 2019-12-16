      Weather Alert

Chris Janson hands out fishing rods, while Loretta rides with Kid Rock at Nashville-area parade

Dec 16, 2019 @ 5:08pm

ABC/Mark LevineChris Janson was busy spreading the “Good Vibes” this weekend at the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade on the outskirts of Nashville.

Some lucky kids got to take home new fishing gear, thanks to the “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker and his partners.

“We had a great day in Leiper’s Fork, TN spreading Christmas cheer to kids,” Chris says. “Thanks to Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s for donating the rods & reels, and thanks to the Franklin High fishing team for all their help in passing them out.”

Chris also sponsors the local fishing team, with help from Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s.

He wasn’t the only celebrity involved in the parade, however. Loretta Lynn rode in the car with Kid Rock, who was the event’s grand marshal.

