Chris Janson returns with “All I Need Is You”

January 4, 2023 3:00PM CST
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Chris Janson‘s debut single on BMLG Records will be called “All I Need Is You.” 

The Missouri-born hitmaker unexpectedly announced he was leaving his longtime label home, Warner Nashville, for Big Machine in September. While with Warner, Chris scored number ones with “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes” and “Done.” He won ACM Video of the Year for his hit “Drunk Girl.” 

Chris resumes his Heavy & Western Tour January 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. So far, we don’t know when “All I Need Is You” will be available to stream, but you should start hearing it on the radio the last half of February. 

