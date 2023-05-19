Chris Janson shares his everyday life in new “All I Need Is You” video

The music video for Chris Janson‘s single “All I Need Is You” is out now.

The slice-of-life video follows Chris around his home and in his truck, and spotlights romantic moments shared with his wife, Kelly Lynn.

“The music video for ‘All I Need Is You’ was an easy and fun video to make. My drummer was the videographer, and we just filmed my every day life, basically,” says Chris. “It’s one of my personal favorites.”

“All I Need Is You” is Chris’ current single on country radio. Of the track, he shares, “There are so many things we all want. We’ve all gotten caught up in the biggest buck of the season, the newest Chevrolet, or whatever’s caught our eye — and that’s half the fun of living.”

“But when you strip it back, when you look at what really matters, it comes down to that one ride-or-die person who believes in you and your dream, no matter what happens,” he adds. “I’m blessed because my person is my wife, my manager, and my best friend.”

“All I Need Is You” is the lead single from Chris’ upcoming album, The Outlaw Side Of Me, dropping June 16.

