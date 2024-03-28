96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson shares story behind chest anchor tattoo: “I was just saving it until I ever got married”

March 28, 2024 2:30PM CDT
John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Chris Janson is giving fans another peek into the story behind his tattoos.

In his latest Story Behind My Tattoos Instagram video, Chris shared the genesis behind the anchor tattoo on his chest with his wife Kelly‘s name. 

“Now this one’s my favorite. I actually do love this tattoo. It says Kelly on it, it’s an anchor,” Chris shares, before explaining how the longtime ink appeared. “I had the anchor started with my buddy Will, and it hurt so bad when it was going on. I’m not gonna lie. So I just got the outline.”

“And then we got married she’s like, ‘Why do you have an outline of an anchor on your chest?’ And I said, ‘Well, I was just saving it until I ever got married, if I ever got married.’ And one and done with Kelly,” he recalls. “So the first thing I did was go and get it filled it and put her name across my chest, so it’s there forever.”

Chris is currently making his way up the country charts with “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get.” It’s the first new release since his 2023 album, The Outlaw Side Of Me, which spawned the #1 hit “All I Need Is You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

