Chris Janson spreads the “Good Vibes” with his ‘Real Friends’ at the Ryman

ABC/Image Group LAChris Janson was pulling double-duty Wednesday night in Nashville: He not only performed a holiday song as part of ABC’s upcoming CMA Country Christmas special, but afterwards, he traveled across town to headline a show at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

A capacity crowd of more than two thousand turned out to see the Missouri native perform his second sold-out concert at the Mother Church of Country Music. This time, Jamey Johnson joined him to cover the Merle Haggard classic, “Footlights,” while Nashville’s Charles Esten came onstage to join Chris for his breakthrough hit, “Buy My a Boat.”

Of course, the set also included Chris’ current top-ten single, “Good Vibes,” from his new Real Friends album, which comes out October 18.

