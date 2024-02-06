96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson takes “All I Need Is You” to #1

February 6, 2024 12:00PM CST
Courtesy of BMLG Records/Harpeth 60 Records

Chris Janson has earned his fifth career chart-topper with “All I Need Is You.”

“I am incredibly grateful, to be Number 1 in Country Music,” says Chris, who co-wrote the real-life-inspired song with Ashley GorleyBrad Clawson and Mitch Oglesby. “Thank you so much to the country radio community, my team, and fans. Love you all so much.”

“It’s been a great journey to get here, and we didn’t take one second of it for granted,” he adds in a press statement. “All I ever wanted was to be on the radio and hear my songs. I thank you all, once again, for making my dreams come true.”

“All I Need Is You” is the lead single from Chris’ latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June.

Coming up, you can catch Chris performing on Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, airing February 21 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

