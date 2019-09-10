Chris Janson takes his “Real Friends” on tour this fall

Warner Music NashvilleChris Janson’s fall dates will be known as the Real Friends Tour, just like his new album — Real Friends — which is coming October 18.

The 22-city run kicks off September 20 in Dubuque, Iowa, with a sold-out show later this month at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. In October, Chris also plays New York City’s Paramount Theatre.

Here’s the complete itinerary for Chris Janson’s Real Friends — Fall 2019 Tour:

9/20 — Dubuque, IA, Q Casino

9/21 — Fort Dodge, IA, Central Plaza

9/22 — South Bend, IN, St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds

9/25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/26 — Concho, OK, Lucky Star Casino

9/28 — Littleton, CO, The Barns / The Polo Reserve

10/2 — Fresno, CA, Paul Paul Theater at the Big Fresno Fair

10/4 — Tulsa, OK, Tulsa State Fair

10/5 — Arlington, TX, Live! Arena

10/12 — Jordan, NY, Kegs Canal Side

10/13 — Mohnton, PA, Maple Grove Raceway

10/18 — West Wendover, NV, Peppermill Concert Hall

10/19 — Los Angeles, CA, Country Freedom Festival

10/24 — New York City, NY, Paramount Theatre

10/25 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun/Wolf Den

11/1 — Mount Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino

11/2 — Warren, OH, W.D. Packard Music Hall

11/8 — Salem, VA, Salem Civic Center

11/9 — Renfro Valley, KY, Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

11/15 — Marietta, OH, People Bank Theater

11/16 — Pikeville, KY, Appalachian Wireless Arena

12/7 — Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center Theater

