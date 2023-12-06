96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson talks Christmas decorations + covering “Holiday Road”

December 6, 2023 5:00AM CST
Chris Janson and his son, Jesse, are avid fans of Christmas decorations. They love it so much that they have no qualms about leaving the festive decor up for the full 365 days in a year.

“I could leave them up all year long. It does affect your mood, I will say. I love it. It makes me very happy,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “My kids love it. Jesse, my youngest, he loves it. He really loves decorating for Christmas. So he’s really stoked to do it. He could care less about Halloween. He’s straight into [Christmas].”

This year, Chris is celebrating the festive season with his cover of Lindsey Buckingham‘s jaunty “Holiday Road.” The release, as Chris recounts, happened serendipitously.

“It’s wild. I mean, really, I just did it because [my record label was] like, ‘You need to do a Christmas song.’ And then we recorded and I was like, ‘OK, it’s pretty rockin’,” Chris recalls. “I played drums on it, played guitar on it, and then recorded it and it came out really smashing, you know?”

“Gosh. I mean, we’ve been on television a lot for it and people really like it,” he shares. “I guess it was a good choice.” 

In case you missed it, you can watch Chris perform “Holiday Road” on ABC’s The Wonderful World of DisneyMagical Holiday Celebration now on Hulu and Disney+.

Coming up, Chris will also deliver “Holiday Road” and “Run, Run Rudolph” on the Wynonna Judd-hosted Christmas at the Opry, airing December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

