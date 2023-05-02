96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson taps Dolly Parton and Slash for his “biggest collaboration to date”

May 2, 2023 12:02PM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

A star-studded collaboration between Chris JansonDolly Parton and Slash is arriving on Friday, May 5.

“I’m so thrilled to announce, that two Global Icons have joined me in song, for my absolute biggest collaboration to date,” Chris wrote in an email to fans on Tuesday, May 2. “Dolly and Slash, it doesn’t get any BIGGER than that!”

The singer also shared the news on Twitter, albeit in a more cryptic fashion. “This is going to be EPIC. @janson_chris | @DollyParton | @Slash #JansonDollySlash #21Forever #Friday,” tweeted Chris. The announcement was also accompanied by a gray-colored graphic with “Janson,” “Dolly,” “Slash” and “May 5” on it.

Prior to this, Chris released “Tap That” and his current single, “All I Need Is You,” which is number 36 and rising on the country charts. 

Be on the lookout for Chris, Dolly and Slash’s song dropping May 5.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
4

Blake Shelton's 'Barmageddon' Renewed for Season 2
5

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of Nearly 150 Jobs and Over $52 Million Dollars into the Lubbock Community