96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Janson teases new music in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fashion

February 15, 2024 2:15PM CST
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Chris Janson is gearing up to roll out a new song.

The “Buy Me a Boat” singer took to social media Thursday to share the news and asked fans to guess the song title. He provided clues via a Wheel of Fortune-inspired screen.

“Category is: New Song,” he captioned his Instagram post. The title is comprised of five words, and no other clue was given.

Want to take a stab at guessing Chris’ new song’s title? Head to his Instagram and comment with your answer.

Chris recently celebrated his fifth career #1 with “All I Need Is You.” It’s the lead single from his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
3:28pm
All I Need Is YouChris Janson
3:26pm
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
3:22pm
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
3:19pm
Maybe It Was MemphisPam Tillis
3:13pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young Reveals Bruises On Back After Being Shoved By Law Enforcement Officer:
2

Toby Keith Loses Fight to Cancer - Tributes Continue
3

Toby Keith's Final Interview
4

Binge Watching with Chris Woolsey February 2024 Edition
5

Behind the Wheel: Riccardo Scamarcio's Journey with 'Race for Glory'