Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell set “Big, Big Plans” in motion this weekend in Nashville

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicChris Lane and Lauren Bushnell tied the knot Friday night during an indoor “secret garden” ceremony in Nashville.

The couple exchanged vows they wrote themselves in front of 160 of their closest friends and family. Chris’s identical twin, Cory, was his best man, while Lauren’s younger sister Mollie was her maid of honor. A cocktail hour followed the ceremony, as the event space was set up for a formal dinner.

Afterward, Chris and Lauren shared their first dance to “Big, Big Plans,” the song Chris wrote and recorded for his proposal back in June.

“We have a lot to look forward to,” Chris tells People. “I’m praying for a long career in music. It’s something I’m very passionate about. To get to have somebody like Lauren as a best friend, just in life, is going to make it a million times better.”

“There’s just so many firsts that we’ll experience — hopefully kids,” he adds. “Just the whole nine yards. I want all of that with her.”

Though the newlyweds did set out on a quick getaway after the festivities, they plan a full-fledged honeymoon — maybe to Hawaii — after Chris finishes his tour dates for the year.

