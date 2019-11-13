Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell turn their wedding day into “Big, Big Plans” video

ABC/Image Group LAChris Lane and Lauren Bushnell takes fans inside their wedding day in the video for his song, “Big, Big Plans.”
The couple got engaged in June after Chris proposed to Lauren, who won season 20 of The Bachelor, with the song, sharing a video of the special moment that went viral. Chris and Lauren wed in Nashville on October 25.
The “Big, Big Plans” music video for the song captures special moments from the big day, including their first look at each other before walking down the aisle.
In between wedding footage are clips of Chris singing the track at their wedding venue, 14TENN. We also get to see the couple enjoy their first dance, feed each other wedding cake and walk through a row of sparklers lit by their loved ones as they leave the venue.
Chris recently scored his second #1 song with “I Don’t Know About You,” following in the footsteps of “Fix,” which hit #1 on the country charts in 2016.
