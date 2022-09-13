96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Lane and wife Lauren expecting a baby boy

September 13, 2022 10:24AM CDT
Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Chris Lane and wife Lauren Bushnell have revealed the sex of their baby. 

The country star took to Instagram to share the news that the couple is expecting a baby boy. For their gender reveal, Chris hit a ball with a baseball bat that expelled blue smoke into the air.

“Dutty’s gonna have a little brother,” the proud dad writes alongside a video, set to the tune of his song “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” which he wrote after he found out his wife was pregnant with their first child, Dutton

“Brothers,” Lauren comments with a blue heart emoji. “We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY,” she adds in her own post, accompanied by family photos with her husband and son. 

Chris and Lauren welcomed Dutton in June 2021. The new baby is due in October. 

