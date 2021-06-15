      Weather Alert

Chris Lane celebrates son Dutton with “Ain't Even Met You Yet”

Jun 15, 2021 @ 4:00pm

John Shearer

Chris Lane is paying musical tribute to his newborn son Dutton with “Ain’t Even Met You Yet.” 

The song reflects how Chris felt as a father-to-be and looks ahead to the future when he buys his son his first baseball glove, gives him his first beer and assures him that he’s going to “earn that first truck.” He also admits that tears will fall the day his son moves away.

“I feel ready/But I feel scared to death/All I know is I love you/And I ain’t even met you yet,” Chris professes in the gentle acoustic number. 

“I’ve been waiting to meet Dutton for nine months now, and the easiest way for me personally to describe my feelings and emotions is to write about it! So naturally, I wrote a song,” the country singer shares with People. “It’s called ‘Ain’t Even Met You Yet’ and sums up how I’ve been feeling over the last few months. I can’t wait to share it with him one day.”

Chris and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane welcomed Dutton on June 8.

