Chris Lane has some “Big, Big Plans” for hitting the road on Halloween

ABC/Image Group LAChris Lane has some “Big, Big Plans” that’ll start this fall: He’ll launch his Big, Big Plans Tour October 31 with newcomers Gabby Barrett, Blanco Brown, and Ernest opening.

“After a top-notch summer touring with Brad Paisley, I couldn’t be more excited for my Big, Big Plans tour to kick off,” Chris says. “Having artists like Gabby, Blanco, and Ernest out with me will make it a fun show from start to finish,”

“I’ll be bringing the energy and may even have some surprises in store,” he adds. “We’ve amped up the production to a new level and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

The tour takes its title from “Big, Big Plans,” the song Chris wrote for his proposal to fiancee Lauren Bushnell.

Here’s the complete itinerary for the 29-city trek, with tickets going on sale this Friday:

10/31 — Cincinnati, OH, Bogart’s

11/1 — Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

11/2 — Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theater

11/7 — Morgantown, WV, Metropolitan Theater

11/8 — Freehold, NJ, iPlay America’s Event Center

11/14 — Columbia, SC, The Senate

11/15 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

11/22 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues

11/23 — Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

12/7 — Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

12/8 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

1/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

1/10 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

1/11 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

1/16 — Fort Wayne, IN, The Clyde Theater

1/17 — Rosemont, IL, Joe’s Live

1/23 — Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

1/31 — Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

2/1 — Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theater

2/5 — Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

2/6 — San Diego, CA, House of Blues

2/7 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

2/8 — San Fransisco, CA, The Fillmore

2/13 — San Antonio, TX, The Aztec, Theater

2/14 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues

2/15 — Houston, TX, House of Blues

2/20 — Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

2/21 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

2/22 — Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

