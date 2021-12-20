      Weather Alert

Chris Lane tests positive for COVID-19

Dec 20, 2021 @ 10:00am

John Shearer

Chris Lane has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Fix” singer announced over the weekend that he has contracted the virus, despite being fully vaccinated. He is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant that has led to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. 

Chris posted a photo on Instagram Stories sitting on the couch with a black bandana around his nose and mouth. He lives with his wife, Lauren, who is also vaccinated, and their six-month-old son, Dutton.

“Well… COVID finally got me. It finally got my hind end,” Chris shared on the platform, according to Peopleadding in the caption. “[Omicron] Man. Praying the rest of the family doesn’t get it.” 

The news comes after fellow country star Brett Eldredge announced last week he also has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and had to reschedule two concert dates in Chicago to the end of month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Kane Brown’s blackbear duet means even more to him because it talks about depression and anxiety
Steven Weber from NBC's Chicago Med
Garth Brooks books two-night stay in Vegas in 2022
Luke Bryan’s about to be a great-uncle: His niece, Jordan, is expecting a baby boy
Tim McGraw says he personally requested that Tom Hanks make an '1883' cameo
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On