Chris Martin’s Connection to Daylight Savings Time

Mar 17, 2022 @ 9:24am

If you’re not a fan of Daylight Saving Time, you can thank Chris Martin for the annual tradition.  It turns out the Coldplay frontman’s great-great grandfather, William Willett, was instrumental in introducing Daylight Saving Time in the U.K. In 1907, Willett published a leaflet called “The Waste of Daylight in 1907,” which he reportedly penned because his golf game was repeatedly cut short when the sun set.  Although the United Kingdom didn’t adopt the practice until 1916 — one year after Willett’s death — it was his efforts that got the ball rolling, historians say.

Do you agree with the U.S. Senate’s recent vote to make Daylight Saving Time permanent?

