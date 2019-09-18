Chris Stapleton and Ashley McBryde join Fender Play Foundation to support youth music education

ABC/Mark LevineTwo of country music’s trailblazing stars are lending their names to a worthy cause.

Chris Stapleton and Ashley McBryde have thrown their support behind historic guitar company Fender, and will serve as artist ambassadors for its newly instituted Fender Play Foundation.

The foundation aims to support youth music education by providing gear for schools and other educational institutions, as well as offering music instruction, both in-person and online.

Artist ambassadors like Ashley and Chris will engage with kids via meet and greets, donating signed merchandise to the cause, and offering insight into ways the foundation can better serve youth.

The program will launch in three cities where Fender has offices — Los Angeles, Nashville and Scottsdale, AZ — and is expected to expand next year.

“When I was a kid, I picked up a guitar and found a whole new world at my fingertips. I’m proud to partner with the Fender Play Foundation to help kids from all walks of life find a whole new world of their own,” Chris says.

Other artists participating in the initiative include pop star Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz,Green Day‘s Mike Dirnt and Panic! at the Disco‘s Brendon Urie.

