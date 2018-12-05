Chris Stapleton Candles For Sale!

I have to say, this is appropriate. If only Chris Stapleton had been born like a normal person. You know, without the voice of an angel from lumberjack heaven, he would be making candles on a compound with a bunch of naked hippies.

I like candles. They bring comfort somehow. I think I’ll have to order one of these. Great gift idea for the Holidays!

The candle in the picture below was designed by Chris’s wife Morgane. The scent is a combination of African ginger, rich mahogany and deep Taboti wood. I have no clue what any of these ingredients smell like, but I’m sure it’s great.

If you like it, buy it! Here’s the link———–> Stapleton Candles