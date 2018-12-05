Chris Stapleton Candles For Sale!

I have to say, this is appropriate. If only Chris Stapleton had been born like a normal person. You know, without the voice of an angel from lumberjack heaven, he would be making candles on a compound with a bunch of naked hippies.
I like candles. They bring comfort somehow. I think I’ll have to order one of these. Great gift idea for the Holidays!
The candle in the picture below was designed by Chris’s wife Morgane. The scent is a combination of African ginger, rich mahogany and deep Taboti wood. I have no clue what any of these ingredients smell like, but I’m sure it’s great.
If you like it, buy it! Here’s the link———–> Stapleton Candles
View this post on Instagram
The first time I ever lit this candle, I was immediately hooked — I knew instantly it was a scent I could not live without. I burn it in our home & backstage at every show we play. It’s perfect for whatever you may find yourself doing, whether cleaning the house or relaxing with a glass of wine. Mama always says if you don’t have a candle burning, something is missing! I couldn’t agree more & I am so excited to share it with you! – Link in bio.