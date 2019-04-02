Chris Stapleton Duets with P!nk
By News Desk
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 10:20 AM

You read that right, Chris Stapleton and P!nk sang a song together.  Now, it’s not the first time jumping the genre fence for either.  P!nk sang a Grammy-winning duet “Setting The World On Fire” with Kenny Chesney and Stapleton sang on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”  The new collaboration is titled “Love Me Anyway” and will appear on Pink’s upcoming album Hurts 2B Human, which will undoubtedly be a track worth seeking out.  Both stars are powerhouse vocalists.

Fans can hear this pop/country collaboration when the album drops April 26.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It “Feels Like” the “Brothers” of LOCASH will keep the “Party” going “Knockin’ Boots” is just the beginning: Luke Bryan to deliver new album before the end of the year Watch now: Midland revives the line dance with “Mr. Lonely” The happy marriage of heavy metal and country: Check out Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the video for Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t” will move you You’re one tweet away from hearing George Strait “Sing One with Willie”
Comments