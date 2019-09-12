Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris and more join Sheryl Crow for new “CMT Crossroads”

CMT Sheryl Crow’s collaborative Threads record is a perfect set up for a new edition of CMT Crossroads, and on September 27, that’s exactly what will happen.

The country-friendly rocker shot the new episode of the CMT series even before Threads came out late last month. Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell join her in her home studio in Music City, while Emmylou Harris’ part was shot at the West Nashville venue Clementine.

Look for Bonnie Raitt, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Americana favorite Jason Isbell, and pop band Lucius to perform with Sheryl on the special as well.

CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends premieres September 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

You can watch Sheryl and Stapleton performing “Tell Me When It’s Over” on YouTube now.

Here are some of the Threads tracks included on Crossroads:

“Everything Is Broken” featuring Jason Isbell

“Tell Me When It’s Over” featuring Chris Stapleton

“Nobody’s Perfect” featuring Emmylou Harris

“Still the Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh

“Don’t” featuring Lucius

“Live Wire” featuring Bonnie Raitt

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.