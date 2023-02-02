Chris Stapleton expands 2023’s All American Road Show

ABC

Chris Stapleton‘s adding nearly 20 dates to the 2023 edition of the All American Road Show.

The new concerts kick off April 26 in El Paso, Texas, and continue through August, though Chris does have a handful of already-scheduled shows in Texas and Oklahoma in March.

Presales start next Tuesday, February 7, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, February 10.

Next up, Stapleton’s scheduled to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12, on FOX.

