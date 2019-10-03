      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton is giving back to Kentucky with special benefit concert

Oct 3, 2019 @ 4:07pm

ABC/Image Group LAChris Stapleton has booked a benefit concert for his home state of Kentucky next year. 

Titled A Concert For Kentucky, the show will feature performances by Chris, a native of Staffordsville, along with Willie NelsonSheryl Crow and Yola. All of the proceeds from the concert will go toward Chris and wife Morgane‘s newly formed Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which supplies grants to organizations across the state in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, with a focus on music and arts. 

The show will take place on April 25 at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, marking the first time an event of this nature has occurred at the stadium. 

Tickets for the show are available on October 11. 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts