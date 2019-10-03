Chris Stapleton is giving back to Kentucky with special benefit concert

ABC/Image Group LAChris Stapleton has booked a benefit concert for his home state of Kentucky next year.

Titled A Concert For Kentucky, the show will feature performances by Chris, a native of Staffordsville, along with Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola. All of the proceeds from the concert will go toward Chris and wife Morgane‘s newly formed Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which supplies grants to organizations across the state in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, with a focus on music and arts.

The show will take place on April 25 at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, marking the first time an event of this nature has occurred at the stadium.

Tickets for the show are available on October 11.

