Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll + more notch 2024 Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy announced its nominees list for the 66th annual Grammy Awards Friday, November 10, and Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and Zach Bryan are a few of the country artists with nods.

Chris and Zach earned three nominations; Lainey, Jelly Roll and Brothers Osborne notched two, and Morgan and Carly Pearce snagged one each in the Best Country Song category.

Jelly and The War And Treaty also represent country music in the all-genre Best New Artist category.

The 2024 Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony airs live on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers, Rustin’ In The Rain

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark, “Buried” (Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon)

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves)

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers & Geno Seale)

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak)

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson)

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love”

Brandy Clark, “Buried”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Dolly Parton, “The Last Thing On My Mind”

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings, “High Note”

Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody”

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin, “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson, “Save Me”

Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

