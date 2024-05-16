96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum earn early ACM Awards

May 16, 2024 9:20AM CDT
Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

Chris Stapleton and Parker McCollum have earned an ACM Award trophy ahead of Thursday’s big night. 

Chris was named this year’s Artist-Songwriter, while Parker’s “Burn It Down” scored him a Visual Media of the Year win.

Other early winners include Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Tigirlily Gold and hit songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, who won New Female Artist, New Male Artist, New Duo or Group and Songwriter of the Year, respectively.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

