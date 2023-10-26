96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Stapleton plots 2024 All-American Road Show

October 26, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Chris Stapleton has announced the dates for his 2024 All-American Road Show.

The trek begins March 2 in San Diego and will hit Cleveland, Los Angeles, Portland, Nashville and more, before concluding in Little Rock on August 22.

Lainey WilsonElle KingMarty StuartThe War and TreatyWillie Nelson & FamilySheryl CrowGrace PotterAllen StoneMarcus KingTurnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane will serve as openers on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3. Citi cardmembers will have presale access starting Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at citientertainment.com.

For the full 2024 All-American Road Show schedule, visit chrisstapleton.com.

Chris’ new album, Higher, arrives November 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

YoungKenny Chesney
2:03pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
2:00pm
Give It AwayGeorge Strait
1:57pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
1:49pm
Whiskey GlassesMorgan Wallen
1:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
2

David vs Goliath: Tyler Florence's Journey on Food Network's Hit Show "The Great Food Truck Race"
3

Who Makes A Surprise Visit On SNL?
4

Jana Kramer Hospitalized With Bacterial Infection During Babymoon
5

Courtwright’s Fifth Goal Proves Key, as No. 6 Tech and UCF end in 1-1 Draw