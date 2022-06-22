      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton postpones three shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Jun 22, 2022 @ 11:00am

Chris Stapleton fans in Denver and Salt Lake City will have to wait another week to see the country star’s All-American Road Show.

After contracting COVID-19, he postponed three upcoming shows: One in Salt Lake City on June 23, and two in Denver on June 25 and 26. He’s already got make-up dates for all three shows on the books, however. They’ll now take place on July 1, 2 and 3.

“To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” Chris wrote in a statement on social media, adding that anyone unable to attend the make-up dates should contact their ticket point of purchase for a refund.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows,” Chris added. “We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.”

Chris’ All-American Road Show Tour is set to run through October.

Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
