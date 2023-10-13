96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Stapleton previews ‘Higher’ with “It Takes a Woman”

October 13, 2023 1:05PM CDT
Chris Stapleton had released a romantic new track, “It Takes a Woman.”

The soulful tune was written by Chris, Jerry Salley and Ronnie Bowman, and it tenderly chronicles Chris’ love for his wife, Morgane.

“It takes a woman/ It takes a woman/ A woman who sees/ The best part of me/ Through all that I am/ It takes a woman/ Oh, it takes a woman/ To be all I can/ To feel like a man/ It takes a woman,” Chris professes in the chorus.

“It Takes a Woman” is the latest preview of Chris’ upcoming album, Higher. Releasing November 10, the 14-track record includes its rocking lead single, “White Horse,” as well as “Think I’m in Love With You.”

Higher is available for preorder now.

