96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Stapleton sets sights on 2024 UK + Ireland tour

September 26, 2023 10:45AM CDT
Share
ABC

Global country superstar Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to the U.K. and Ireland in 2024.

The trek includes stops at Manchester’s AO Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena, Dublin’s 3Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s The O2.

Country icon Marty Stuart will open for Chris on this international leg.

Tickets for Chris’ U.K. and Ireland dates go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale begins Wednesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

Chris will continue touring across the U.S. this fall on his All-American Road Show, before joining George Strait for their stadium tour in 2024. 

For Chris’ full tour schedule, visit chrisstapleton.com.

Chris’ forthcoming album, Higher, arrives November 10 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, “White Horse,” is in the top 20 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Fast CarLuke Combs
12:20am
Fallin TooJet Jurgenmeyers
12:16am
White HorseChris Stapleton
12:13am
Til You CantCody Johnson
12:09am
Know That By NowRandy Rogers Band
12:06am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Yards Between Us: R.K. Russell's Journey Beyond the Game
2

Finding Joy: Craig Ferguson Unplugged
3

Kane Brown Had Doubts About 'Bury Me In Georgia'
4

Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans "Speechless"
5

Tarleton State vs Texas Tech Game Preview