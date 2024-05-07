96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson + more join Citi Concert Series lineup

May 7, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Today‘s 2024 Citi Concert Series lineup has been revealed.

Among those on the multigenre bill are country stars Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Sugarland.

Here’s when the artists will be performing on the show:
Lainey – June 24
Little Big Town and Sugarland – August 11
Thomas – August 22
Chris – September 26

To win fan passes and for the full lineup, visit today.com/2024-citi-concert-series.

