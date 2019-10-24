      Weather Alert

Chris Stapleton will christen the new home of the Texas Rangers next March

Oct 24, 2019 @ 4:06pm

ABC/Mark LevineChris Stapleton will play the new Globe life Field in Arlington, Texas, even before the Texas Rangers do. His concert on Saturday, March 14 will serve as the grand opening for the new Major League Baseball stadium.

Willie NelsonJamey Johnson and British newcomer Yola will join Stapleton on the show. Pre-sales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday, November 1.

Next up, Chris is set to play his new single with Pink“Love Me Anyway,” on the November 13 CMA Awards on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

