Chris Stein on Blondie, Memories, and Memoirs

Imagine a young Chris Stein, recording his first track at Coney Island in one of those small audio booths on the beach. Little did he know, this was the humble beginning of a life steeped in music and fame. Chris reminisces about the novelty records of his youth, like “Monster Mash” and “Purple People Eater,” which influenced him.

Chris shares the moment when he received his first guitar. The Harmony Rocket M1973, a sunburst single pickup guitar, became his constant companion, although he no longer has it. This guitar was instrumental in shaping his musical prowess, as he painstakingly learned to play “House of the Rising Sun.”

Writing “Under a Rock” was a labor of love for Chris. He wanted to capture his memories while they were still vivid, offering readers a glimpse into the sacred moments of his life. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Chris Stein from Blondie.

